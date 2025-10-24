Cognizant to be Title Sponsor of New Delhi Marathon

Cognizant will be the title sponsor of the upcoming edition of the New Delhi Marathon, India’s premier AIMS-certified National Marathon and among the most credible long-distance running events in Asia, scheduled for February 22, 2026.

The Cognizant New Delhi Marathon marks a milestone partnership between a globally respected technology and professional services company and one of the nation’s most iconic mass participation sporting events.

Celebrating its eleventh edition in 2026, the marathon has become a symbol of national pride and endurance, uniting citizens, athletes, and organizations in a shared celebration of fitness and community spirit. Over the years, the event has attracted more than 30,000 runners from India and overseas in each edition, including elite athletes, corporate teams, running groups, and defence personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Varrier, President - Global Operations and Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, said: “We are excited to become the title sponsor of the New Delhi Marathon from 2026. Cognizant supports diverse and inclusive sports that resonate with its employees, clients, and communities we serve. Marathons transcend boundaries and cultures and celebrate the indomitable human spirit.”

Globally, Cognizant’s sports sponsorship portfolio spans golf, racing, and cricket, representing the inspiration and energy sports provide and the opportunity they offer for social good.

Nagaraj Adiga, CMD – NEB Sports, added: “We are delighted to welcome Cognizant as the Title Sponsor of the New Delhi Marathon. Their partnership adds great strength and credibility to the event as we continue to inspire a culture of fitness and social responsibility. Together, we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience to runners and the larger community.”