Neuro-typical kids showcase their talent at Abhivyakti

Hyderabad: The fourth edition of Abhivyakti, held recently in the city, provided a platform for creative expression, showcasing the talents of children with autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and other developmental disabilities, alongside their neuro-typical peers.

The event, organised by parents and volunteers, attracted over 1,200 participants from across the nation. Every attending child also received a fun goodie bag.

The event, inaugurated by Dr Rekha Ramachandran, co-founder and president of the Down’s Syndrome Federation of India, witnessed a display of the talents of the children with stalls exhibiting paintings, crafts, art, and food stalls.

The audience witnessed on-stage performances of talented artists in the form of dance, drama and music among others. Many children and young adults also expressed themselves through a fashion.

The parent of a child with Down syndrome said, "My child has found a place to express herself through her baking skills. A platform like this certainly helps in redefining what is normal."

Nayi Disha, the organisation behind Abhivyakti, works as a life-long partner to families of children with developmental disabilities empowering them through counselling, guidance and hope.