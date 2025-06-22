Netizens Stunned Over Indian Businessman Gifting Expensive Rolls Royce to His 1-yr-old Daughter

An Indian businessman Satish Sanpal, living in Dubai, gave a custom pink Rolls-Royce gift to his one-year-old daughter, Isabella, and the video has gone viral on Instagram.

He stunned the netizens by gifting the costly product to his innocent and adorable daughter on Father's Day.

In the video, Sanpal, founder of ANAX Developments, is seen giving the keys of the luxury car, along with his wife Tabinda Sanpal.

The metallic pink car also has all-pink luxury interiors and the nameplate read: "Congratulations, Isabella". The seats have also been monogrammed with Isabella's initials. A note on the floor informs that the luxury vehicle was custom-made in England and shipped to the UAE.









Satish hosted the extravagant birthday party to her toddler daughter at The Atlantis and artistes like Tammanah Bhatia, Aatif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nora Fatehi also performed at the event.

The video shows the family arriving in another Rolls-Royce to receive the custom-made pink vehicle when the staff at the store try to entertain the girl with their dances. Isabella also rejoices dancing to the tune in the store.

While some netizens appreciated Sanpal for his grand gesture, some others felt it would have been good if the same money was donated to some charities. A few felt that it was just a flashy display of wealth.