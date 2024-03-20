Nephew of Former Telangana CM Seeks Quashing of FIR Over Land Dispute

HYDERABAD: Kalvakuntla Kanna Rao alias Tejeshwar Rao, nephew of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the Adibatla police on charges of attempt to murder and land encroachment.

The police had registered the case on a complaint by Bandoju Srinivas, director of OSR Projects, alleging an attempt to grab two acres in Adibatla. The complainant alleged that Kanna Rao, along with 30 other BRS leaders, attempted to forcibly occupy the land, which is under development by Vamshi, associated with ORS Projects.

Immineni Rama Rao, appearing for the petitioner, argued before the High Court that Kanna Rao was implicated in the and there is a land dispute between the parties. The court reserved the orders.

The case has been registered for attempt to murder, criminal trespass, causing damage, using explosive substances and rioting under IPC Sections 307, 447, 427, 436, 148 and 149.