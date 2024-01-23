NCC Cadets from Telugu States Impress Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: NCC cadets from the Telugu states performed a group song when defence minister Rajnath Singh attended the Republic Day camp in New Delhi, according to a release from the AP and TS NCC directorate.

Singh, a former NCC cadet, commended the cadets for their confident, smart, and progressive demeanour. The group song reflected the unwavering spirit and commitment of the cadets towards the ideals of the National Cadet Corps.