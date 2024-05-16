Narrow escape for devotees as car catches fire near Alipiri

Tirupati: A few devotees had a narrow escape on their way from Tirumala to Tirupati when the car they were travelling caught fire near the Alipiri Garuda Circle on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the car suddenly burst into flames without any warning. The driver, quick on his feet, immediately pulled over the car to the side of the road and brought the vehicle to a halt. He and all the passengers swiftly evacuated the car before the fire could engulf them.

Within minutes, thick plumes of smoke billowed from the car as the flames intensified, eventually reducing the car to a charred wreck. The local fire department was alerted, and firefighters arrived at the scene and doused the flames. Investigators suspect that a short circuit in the car's electrical system could have caused the fire.