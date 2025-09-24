Naresh Kumar Kumawat: India’s Monumental Sculptor on Global Stage

Naresh Kumar Kumawat, a third-generation sculptor from Rajasthan and director of the Matu Ram Art Centre, has emerged as a global ambassador of India’s artistic heritage. With over 600 monumental artworks installed across 80 countries, Kumawat’s creations fuse traditional sculpture techniques with cutting-edge technology, reflecting stories of struggle, love, power, grief, and joy.

Among his celebrated works are India’s iconic monuments such as the 7-ft tall Dr Ambedkar statue at the Supreme Court, the 206-ft Justice statue in Vijayawada, the Samudra Manthan mural in Parliament, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue in Gujarat. Internationally, his projects include the Guinness World Record-holding Statue of Belief, a 369-ft Shiva statue in Rajasthan, and a 54-ft Shiva statue unveiled at Brampton’s Bhavani Shankar Mandir, which received praise from the city’s Mayor.

Born in Pilani, Kumawat grew up surrounded by sculpting tools and inspiration from his father, Matu Ram Verma, a master sculptor. While he initially aspired to become a doctor, he chose art, learning under his father and later pursuing formal training at Baroda College of Art, Slade School of Fine Arts in London, and Calgary, Canada. There, he mastered 3D art, CNC machines, and robotic sculpting techniques, enhancing both his creativity and productivity.

Kumawat’s early works, including the Solophok Char Dham Project in Sikkim and one of the tallest Shiva statues at Ganga Talao, Mauritius, brought him international recognition. Over the years, he has created statues of Buddha in Seoul, Ram Murti at the Hindu Heritage Centre in Mississauga, and life-size busts of Rabindranath Tagore in Belgrade and Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Oman.

His monumental sculptures, often built in challenging terrains, demonstrate not only artistic vision but also structural engineering expertise, as Kumawat works closely with experts and local communities to overcome logistical hurdles. Reflecting on his journey, Kumawat credits his father’s legacy and rigorous Gurukul-style training for shaping his patience, faith, and artistic mettle.

With his large-scale international projects, Naresh Kumar Kumawat continues to project India’s cultural pride and artistic excellence on the global stage.