Nanhaagyan Foundation Illuminates Pune with the Resplendent Healing Light Awards 2024

Pune: The halls of Trinity International School in Pune glittered with brilliance on the radiant evening of February 18th, 2024, as the Nanhaagyan Foundation hosted the prestigious Healing Light Awards 2024. Under the visionary leadership of Romal Surana, the foundation orchestrated an evening of profound significance and heartfelt acknowledgment, bringing together esteemed personalities and luminaries.



The ceremony, graced by RJ Bandya from 93.5 Red FM and Dr. Aneeta Sanas, founder of Healing Touch, as chief guests, unfolded as a tapestry of awe-inspiring performances and heartfelt gratitude with about 150 individuals in attendance.



Meticulously curated by the Nanhaagyan Foundation, the event recognized exemplary individuals across 13 categories, awarding a total of 39 deserving recipients. Spirited performances by children and adults with special needs, coupled with seamless hospitality from Trinity International School, reflected a dedication to inclusivity and warmth.



Acknowledging partners and sponsors, the Foundation expressed profound gratitude to Yes2 Healthy Life and Elfactory, whose support added an extra layer of joy to the proceedings, captivating the hearts of attendees, especially the children.



Hosted by Neha Sama, the evening celebrated luminaries from various fields, each one a beacon of inspiration and change. The esteemed awardees included individuals dedicated to diverse spheres of service and innovation, from spirituality and happiness coaches to eco-warriors, young transformers, innovators in education, educators, healers, mental health coaches, sports mentors, and art and creativity coaches.



The Growth Icon Award, bestowed upon Rupali Dhamdhere, Gayatri Chadwa, and Dr Prachetan Potdar, symbolizes not only individual excellence but also a commitment to transformative growth and societal betterment.



The presence of principals, parents, and professionals infused the atmosphere with a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose, underscoring the importance of community and collaboration in fostering a culture of empathy and growth.



The success of the Healing Light Awards 2024 wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of individuals whose dedication ensured a flawless execution of the event. Special thanks to media partners SamruddhaVyapar and Mahaz Times, as well as Aryan Sharma from Publishing Pitaraa and Prachetan Potdar from Stay Featured for their invaluable contributions.



In honoring excellence and compassion, the Nanhaagyan Foundation has ignited a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations to come. As we reflect on the evening's festivities, let us carry forward the spirit of kindness and innovation, embodying the transformative power of collective action and empathy.



As the echoes of applause fade into the night, let us remember that true healing begins with a gesture of kindness, a moment of acknowledgment, and a commitment to stand together, united in our pursuit of a brighter, more compassionate world.