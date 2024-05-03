Visakhapatnam: Nandyal at 46.3 degrees Celsisus became the hottest place in the country for the second day, on Friday. The city topped the national charts on May 1 with a temperature touching 46.2 degrees celsius.

In addition to Nandyal, heat wave conditions occurred in three more cities in Andhra Pradesh on Friday with temperatures crossing 45 degrees. Kadapa recorded the second-highest temperature in the state at 46.2 followed by Kurnool at 45.9, Jangamaheswarapuram at 45.2, and Anantapur at 44.4 degrees celsius.

The remaining regions of AP recorded mercury levels between 38°C and 43°C.

Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Arogyavaram experienced heatwave conditions on Friday while the other parts of the state experienced hot and humid weather conditions.

IMD said the ongoing heat wave spell in Rayalaseema and CAP regions will continue till May 5. It forecast: heavy rain is likely at isolated places over CAP and thunderstorms accompanied by lighting and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema and CAP on May 7. However, hot and humid weather conditions are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema and CAP, it stated.