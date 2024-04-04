Nalgonda collector demands report on dead monkeys issue

Hyderabad: Fuming at news of dead monkeys in a drinking water tank on Wednesday, Nalgonda district collector Dasari Harichandana on Thursday issued show cause notices to Nandikonda municipal commissioner and executive engineer of the irrigation department seeking their explanation. Additional collector of local bodies, Purnachander has been appointed as the inquiry officer.

The collector ordered a full investigation into the incident and a detailed report, following which Purnachander visited Nandikonda Hill colony, conducted an inquiry and submitted his report.

According to the investigation report, it was revealed that drinking water is being supplied to only nine houses from the water tank where the monkeys fell.

Immediately after the incident, Nagarjunasagar project engineering officials said that it was noticed that water was not coming from the water tank where the monkeys had fallen.

He said that the link with Mission Bhagiratha main intra pipeline has been removed and there have been no health problems.