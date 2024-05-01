Nalgonda: Record-breaking temperatures were witnessed at two locations — Mattapalle and Gudapur — in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, where the mercury hit a scorching 46.6 degrees Celsius. Munagala in Suryapet district and Chandur in Nalgonda district sizzled at 46.5 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave turned roads into desolate stretches, with people preferring to stay indoors. Across Nalgonda district, 24 locations, along with three spots in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, and 23 places in Suryapet district, witnessed temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius.