Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said that 53.96 km of Nala desilting has been completed out of the 171.25 km of Nala flowing through the Khairatabad zone.

As regards the Balkapur nala desilting, which was inspected by MA&UD principal secretary M. Dana Kishore recently, out of a total of 9.64 km, a length of 4 km has already been desilted, said a GHMC press release here on Wednesday.