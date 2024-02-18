Nadikudi Railway Station Awarded Eat Right Station Certification

Vijayawada: Nadikudi Railway Station has become the first in Guntur division to obtain the “Eat Right Station” certificate from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). With this, Nadikudi is the third station under the South Central Railway to become the FSSAI-certified Eat Right Station after Annavaram and Hyderabad.



Disclosing this, Guntur divisional railway manager (DRM) M. Ramakrishna said food safety officers had continuously monitored food standards, hygiene, food quality, waste disposal, and wet-dry waste segregation for six months, before awarding the Eat Right Certification to Nadikudi.

The Guntur DRM congratulated Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Sr. DCM and other officers, for working hard to get the certificate.





