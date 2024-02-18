Top
Nadikudi Railway Station Awarded Eat Right Station Certification

DC Correspondent
18 Feb 2024 2:25 PM GMT
Nadikudi Railway Station becomes the first in Guntur division and the third in South Central Railway to receive the prestigious "Eat Right Station" certificate from FSSAI, highlighting its commitment to food safety and quality
Vijayawada: Nadikudi Railway Station has become the first in Guntur division to obtain the “Eat Right Station” certificate from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). With this, Nadikudi is the third station under the South Central Railway to become the FSSAI-certified Eat Right Station after Annavaram and Hyderabad.

Disclosing this, Guntur divisional railway manager (DRM) M. Ramakrishna said food safety officers had continuously monitored food standards, hygiene, food quality, waste disposal, and wet-dry waste segregation for six months, before awarding the Eat Right Certification to Nadikudi.

The Guntur DRM congratulated Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Sr. DCM and other officers, for working hard to get the certificate.




