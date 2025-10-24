Mumbai Nightlife Violations Exposed: Illegal Liquor Service To Minors

MUMBAI: Ronnie Rodrigues, producer and CMD of Pearl Group of Companies, has exposed a disturbing case of illegal liquor service to underage girls at Mumbai bars, triggering public outrage.

On October 16, two minor girls were allegedly served vodka without verifying their age. Subsequently, they were hospitalized at Cooper Hospital. Rodrigues condemned the negligence and accused authorities of manipulating the FIR—misreporting vodka as beer and dating the incident incorrectly as October 15.

He alleged systemic corruption, claiming certain bars operate under protection rackets involving weekly pay-offs, enabling them to flout excise and safety laws. Rodrigues demanded a transparent investigation by Oshiwara Police and the Excise Department, free from external influence. He emphasized that serving alcohol to minors is a criminal act and called for accountability from both bar owners and officials.

Rodrigues’ revelations have intensified media scrutiny and public pressure on authorities to act. He urged the seizure of CCTV footage and revocation of licenses for bars found guilty of endangering youth and violating regulations. The exposé has sparked a broader conversation about regulatory failures and the urgent need to restore public trust in law enforcement and nightlife safety standards.