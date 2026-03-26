MSE completes Appointment of Market Makers for Equity Segment

MSE announces the successful completion of the appointment of Market Makers for its Equity Segment. This development is expected to strengthen market depth, support efficient price discovery, and enhance the overall trading experience.



Effective April 1, 2026, MSE will initiate liquidity enhancement measures as part of its continued efforts to deepen market participation and create a more vibrant trading ecosystem. These steps reflect MSE’s ongoing commitment to fostering a transparent, efficient, and competitive marketplace for all stakeholders.

