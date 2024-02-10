MP’s Plea to AU VC on Hostel Staff Wages

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha member and Vizag East constituency ruling YSRC party coordinator M.V.V. Satyanarayana has called on Andhra University vice chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

The Lok Sabha member submitted a memorandum to the VC, requesting the latter to increase the salaries of contract workers employed at the university hostels.

Satyanarayana pointed out that 308 persons have been employed as daily workers in all hostels of the university. But their wages are very low. He requested Prasad Reddy to apply timescale, so that the wages of these staff could increase.

The vice chancellor told the MP that he will take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and try to solve the issue of workers.