MP: Shah launches record breaking sapling plantation drive in Indore, says PM committed to protecting environment

Bhopal: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to protecting the environment in the country in the interest of the future generations.

Launching the mega tree plantation drive in Indore in which 11 lakh saplings were planted in 12 hours, billed as a world record feat, Mr Shah said that Mr Modi has undertaken several measures to deal with climate change issues and protect the environment in the interest of future generations.

Mr Shah said that for the first time in the country, the Gujarat government has created a separate environment department, which clearly demonstrates the commitment of the state government to protect the environment.

The Union minister launched the record breaking sapling plantation drive in Indore by planting a tree in Indore city.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav and state Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya who were present on the occasion also planted saplings along with Mr Shah.

The local administration plans to plant 51 lakh saplings in the urban and rural Indore under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign launched by Mr Modi recently.

Mr Shah said, “Indore is becoming a green city along with a clean city’.

Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city in India under the annual Swachh Bharat Survey consecutively for the sixth year this year.

Mr Shah said Madhya Pradesh is the lungs of India, having 31 percent forest cover in the country against the national average of 12 per cent.

This is why Madhya Pradesh has set new standards in the field of tourism, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government plans to plant 5.5 crore saplings across the state under the same programme.

Later, Mr Shah also launched the PM colleges of excellence in each of the 55 districts in the state.