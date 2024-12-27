MP: Positioning between wheels, man travels 250 km under train, spotted by railway staff in MP station

Bhopal: A man was believed to have ‘travelled’ 250 km by hiding in the trolley section between two wheels under an AC coach of a train before being spotted at Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

Railway staff carrying out routine inspection had spotted the man being positioned in the trolley section under the AC-4 coach of the Pune-Danapur Express (train no 12149) at the Jabalpur railway station on Thursday afternoon, a railway officer said.

According to the railway officer, the Carriage and Wagon Department had noticed unusual movement of an object under the particular coach and alerted the loco pilot to stop the train.

The railway staff asked the man to come out and later handed him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

A video showing the man coming out of his ‘hiding place’ under the AC-4 coach after being spotted by the railway staff went viral on social media on Friday.

In the video, a railway official was heard asking him from which railway station he had been traveling under the train.

A voice of a man, not seen in the video, was heard saying that the man was hiding in the trolley section under the AC-4 coach of the Pune-Danapur Express.

The man was believed to be travelling from Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh to Jabalpur by wedging him between two wheels under the AC-4 coach of the train.

A railway officer however said that the incident was being investigated by the RPF and details about it could be known only after the probe.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), West Central Railway Harsit Srivastav told this newspaper on Friday that the man was handed over to the RPF.

He said that the man appeared to be mentally deranged and his identity was yet to be ascertained.

“I would be able to tell details on the incident after the probe”, he said.