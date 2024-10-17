Congress MLA Disrespects Lord Shiva, Video Viral

BHOPAL: A purported video showing Congress Sheopur MLA Babu Jandel using abusive language for Lord Shiva went viral on Thursday. The video clip was shared on X by senior BJP leader Narendra Singh Saluja.

Demanding a statement from the Congress on the issue, the BJP leader said, “Once again, it is proved that Congress is anti-Sanatan”.

Saluja said that the Congress legislator’s objectionable remarks against Lord Shiva reflected the mindset of the Congress leaders towards the Hindu religion.

Reacting to the video, Jandel claimed that it was ‘doctored’ and being circulated on social media to taint his public image. “I am a devotee of Lord Shiva. How can I show disrespect to the deity,” he added.

Congress spokesman Mukesh Nayak, however, regretted the remarks by his party MLA and said that he should not have used such language (against the deity).

A group of BJP leaders in Indore vowed not to allow the legislator to enter Indore until he tendered an apology. The All India Hindu Mahasabha staged a demonstration before a Shiva temple in Gwalior demanding action.

The Congress legislator had last year courted controversy when he wrapped a snake around his neck while celebrating his birthday. He had also refused to accept garlands from his followers.

Wildlife activist Ajey Dubey had then written a letter to the state forest department seeking action against Jandel under the wildlife protection act.