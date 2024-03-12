Moon Sighted, Fasting Month of Ramzan Begins

Hyderabad: The Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Hyderabad announced the sighting of the moon in many parts of the country on Monday signaling the start of the holy month of Ramzan. The committee, meeting of which was chaired by maulana Syed Hussain Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri, also announced that the Lailatul Quadr, the night on which Holy Quran was revealed, will be celebrated on April 16.

Special Taraweeh prayers commenced after Isha in all mosques across the city on Monday night, while Mecca Masjid, Jama Masjid Musheerabad, Masjid-e-Azeezia, Mehdipatnam, Chilkalguda Jama Masjid witnessed massive turnout of worshippers.

The entire Quran is recited in the Taraweeh prayers during the month at night.

The first day of fasting will be on Tuesday. Those fasting will have to complete their sehri, the pre-dawn meal, before 5.05 am and break their fast, Iftar, at 6.31 pm, translating to 13.5 hours of fasting duration in India.

Ramzan, eagerly looked forward to by Muslims worldwide, dictates fasting in accordance with Islamic scriptures. Although fasting during Ramzan is mandatory, exceptions are granted for the sick, travellers and menstruating women, who can make up for it later or contribute a specified amount called fidiya.

Ramzan involves a demanding schedule of worship, including fasting during the day and prayers throughout the night. The challenge is heightened as the fasting month coincides with the summer season.

Experts recommend additional precautions for those planning to fast, stressing the importance of a balanced diet, sufficient water intake during sehri and iftar. Maintaining hydration is crucial. Historically, fasting has been seen as a beneficial practice to address health issues like cancer, metabolic syndromes, sleep disorders and anxiety.

KEY POINTS

Be hydrated

To mitigate the risks of heatstroke and dehydration during fasting in summer, one must consume high-liquid, fiber-rich and protein-packed foods such as milk, oats, and watermelon during seher and iftar. Ramzan fasting provides an opportune time to break harmful habits like smoking and adopt a healthier lifestyle -Dr. Md Shoeb Ahmed Khan, consultant nephrologist

Popularise Quranic teachings

Holy Quran was revealed in the month of Ramzan. Muslims, especially the youth, should recite the holy book, understand and disseminate the message of the scripture that encompasses love, patience and brotherhood among the masses. Imbibe these qualities during Ramzan so that we can practice the same for the rest of the year- Maulana Rizwan Pasha Quadri, President, Quran Academy

VOX POPULI

“No matter how harsh the summer is, Ramzan fasting gives us spiritual strength. God willing, I will fast the entire month. Also we need to pray for those suffering across the globe due to conflicts, especially the people of Palestine.

- Mohd Amer Ali, a teacher from Banjara Hills.

Ramzan reminds us that we have to take care of the have-nots. Through fasting one can feel the hunger and become compassionate towards the less-privileged. Iftar and Taraweeh promote brotherhood, a sense of caring and bonding with the creator.

-Md, Fasi Ahmed, an MBA student from Mehdipatnam.

Ramzan is a special time and is filled with reflection, gratitude and spiritual growth. It's a time to deepen my faith, practice self-discipline, and show kindness to others. I also enjoy the sense of community that comes with attending Taraweeh prayers and engaging in acts of charity.

- Ayesha Fatima, student

Fasting teaches a method to control oneself and understand the feelings of the poor. Ramzan is not only about food and haleem. It is about strengthening a bond between humans and their creator. It is about caring and sharing.

- Abdul Rawoof