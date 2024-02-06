Money Exchange Counters Reopened at Visakhapatnam Airport

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Money Exchange counters have been reintroduced at both the Arrival and Departure terminals of Visakhapatnam Airport in view of the increase in the international flights. The aim is to streamline currency conversion for international travellers.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, airport director S. Raja Reddy stated that the airport operated money exchange counters before the Covid-19 pandemic season. Due to the suspension of international flights then, these services were halted.

With the scheduled resumption of international flights, the airport authorities have reopened the money exchange counters to cater to travellers’ requirements.

Visakhapatnam airport currently operates 17 domestic flights, serving destinations such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Port Blair and Pune. Additionally, international connectivity is set to expand with the introduction of new routes.

AirAsia will launch flights connecting Visakhapatnam with Kuala Lumpur thrice a week, starting April 26. This route will provide travellers with access to various destinations including Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and Australia.

Moreover, another international route to Bangkok by AirAsia would commence from April 9, offering flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This route will further enhance connectivity to several destinations in Asia.

In addition to new international routes, Visakhapatnam airport will introduce a domestic connection to Hyderabad, which would be operated by Air India Express from April 9.

The airport is set to implement Digi.Yatra, online baggage screening, and will add 10 new counters to improve operational efficiency. All these are scheduled to commence operations in April.

Additionally, the airport is preparing for international air cargo operations, pending security clearance and necessary approvals. A new VIP customer lounge on the first floor would soon commence operations, offering enhanced services to passengers.