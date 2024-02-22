Modi, Surekha, Pawan wish people on Medaram Jatara

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state endowments minister Konda Surekha, and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan have extended their wishes to the people on the occasion of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, which is scheduled to be held from Wednesday to Saturday in Mulugu district.

Modi in his tweet conveying wishes to people of Telangana said that the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara is one of the largest tribal festivals, and a vibrant manifestation of the enduring spirit of cultural heritage. He described the Medaram Jatara as a splendid fusion of devotion, tradition, and community spirit.

Minister Konda Surekha, who has been undergoing treatment for Dengue, released a statement conveying her wishes to the people of Telangana.

“Deriving inspiration from the tribal goddesses Sammakka-Saralamma, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Congress party, with a great fighting spirit, put an end to the dictatorship rule of the BRS government.”

“Immediately after the formation of the people’s government in the state, it was fortunate for the Congress party to get an opportunity to organise the Medaram Jatara. The state government made all kinds of arrangements and the officials of various departments in coordination are working round the clock to make the jatara a huge success.”

“The BRS government in its 10 years of ruling failed to get the national status for the Medaram Jatara, but the Congress party will strive hard in the coming days to attain national status for the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara,” she added.

Jana Sena Chief and Tollywood actor K. Pawan Kalyan in his tweet wished that the blessings of the Sammakka-Saralamma goddesses be upon everyone. He emphasised that the Jatara serves as a platform to showcase the rich culture and traditions of the Adivasi and tribal communities, along with their unique methods of worshipping nature gods. He wished for the Jatara to continue successfully, drawing devotees from all corners of the country.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended special greetings and wishes to all the people of Telangana and devotees across the country on the occasion of the commencement of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara.