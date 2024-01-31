Modi noted down Gandhi quotes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. In a message on X, he said, “I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation.”

Another X handle, which often shares anecdotes and developments linked to Modi’s life, posted some pages from Modi's personal diary that carried quotes from Gandhi.



The handle '@modiarchive' said, “We bring to you pages from @narendramodi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read Mahatma Gandhi, but also wrote down Gandhi's quotes as something of inspirational value. These entries continued to guide his interactions later on.”

