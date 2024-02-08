Modi Hails ex-PM Singh’s Role on His Retirement

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the significant contributions of his predecessor, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and emphasised Singh's enduring impact on the House and the nation. "I would especially like to remember Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. For six times he has been a member of this House and has made a huge contribution to this House with his valuable thoughts…As a leader and also as the Leader of the Opposition, he has made a very big contribution….whenever our democracy will be discussed, he will be one of those few esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered,” Modi said.

Modi also commended Singh's dedication to his duties, citing the inspiring example of him coming to the House on a wheelchair to cast his vote. Singh, who has served six terms in the Rajya Sabha since 1991, is currently representing Rajasthan, with his term set to conclude on April 3, 2024.



“I believe he came to impart strength to democracy,” Modi said, as he conveyed his good wishes for the former prime minister's long and healthy life.

He urged both incumbent and future members of Parliament to seek guidance from their senior counterparts and learn from their life experiences and career accomplishments. The occasion marked the bidding adieu to members retiring from the Rajya Sabha, with Modi praising their contributions and highlighting the legacy they leave behind.

The Prime Minister lauded the commitment of MPs during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, praising their dedication to the functioning of the House despite uncertainties. He also expressed condolences for those members who lost their lives to the virus, highlighting the House's resilience and determination to move forward.

Quoting ancient scriptures, Modi emphasised the importance of surrounding oneself with good company, which fosters positive qualities and virtues. He recounted personal experiences shared by other ministers, including recollections of guidance from late Arun Jaitley and lessons in parliamentary discipline from senior politicians like K.C. Tyagi.

Retiring member Jaya Bachchan fondly remarked on the sense of family she experienced during her tenure, while former Union minister Prakash Javadekar highlighted achievements in clearing defence projects pending due to environmental clearances. Union minister Bhupender Yadav called for future strengthening of committee workings in the Upper House to foster political consensus.





Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan expressed gratitude to the party leadership and the Maharashtra legislature for his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, citing it as a testament to Prime Minister Modi's admiration and affection towards Kerala.



