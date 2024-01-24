Missing Bengaluru boy traced to Nampally metro station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Parinav, a 12-year-old child who was reported missing from Whitefield in Bengaluru, was found in Nampally, Hyderabad. The boy was recognized by a Bengaluru native at the Nampally metro station and he was handed over to the Nampally railway authorities.



Parinav, a sixth-grade student at Deens Academy of Gunjur, had gone missing on Sunday, January 21 from his tuition class at Whitefield. When the boy's father arrived to pick him up, the boy had already left the tuition class. Police traced him through CCTV cameras, but only till January 21. Though the police, boy's relatives and civic groups of Bengaluru initiated a massive search, he couldn't be traced.



After he was found safe in Hyderabad, his parents were informed and they would soon reach the city to take him.