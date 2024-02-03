Minorities Urge CM to Enforce 4 per cent Quota, Fund Institutions

HYDERABAD: Representatives from the Muslim community on Saturday called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urging him to ensure the 4 per cent reservation for the community in both education and employment sectors is effectively implemented.

Expressing their concerns and aspirations, they requested the Chief Minister to allocate funds in the Budget for development of minority educational institutions. Further, they emphasised the need to safeguard Wakf lands and underscored the importance of maintaining strict law and order.

In response, the Chief Minister assured them that the government is committed to addressing their grievances. They thanked the Chief Minister for his positive response to their demands.

Government advisers Mohd Shabbir Ali, Vem Narender Reddy, and representatives from various districts attended the meeting.