Minister Priyank Kharge Unveils Master Plan for Chittapur's Development Until 2041

KALABURGI: Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Information Technology Priyank Kharge, who represents the Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district, has taken proactive measures to foster the development of Chittapur city, with a vision extending to 2041. The minister scrutinized the 'Chittapur Master Plan,' offering valuable insights for further enhancements.

Kharge engaged in discussions with Chittapur town planning officials, emphasizing the importance of creating expansive roads to connect the city seamlessly. The envisioned plan includes the creation of expansive roads connecting various facets of the city, such as trade and commerce establishments, industries, schools, colleges, parks, and government offices. Tailored to accommodate the anticipated population growth by 2041, the master plan incorporates provisions for essential facilities like drinking water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, parks, stadiums, and other amenities.Minister Kharge expressed his commitment to the holistic development of Chittapur city, incorporating the historic Nagavi Centre to attract more tourists. He highlighted plans for improved connectivity with neighboring Shahabad and Wadi taluks, with the state highway connecting Kalaburagi set to pass through Chittapur. Kharge emphasized that industrial development in Chittapur would offer increased employment opportunities for the youth in adjacent villages and towns.