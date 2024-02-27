Milan Ends with Grand Ceremony Onboard INS Vikrant

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The sea phase of Milan 2024 concluded with a grand ceremony performed aboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Tuesday.

This edition of Milan saw the participation of 35 units including ships, submarines and aircraft. Some 13 ships and one aircraft from friendly foreign countries participated in the sea phase. Indian Navy’s participation included INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, the indigenous aircraft carrier.

All units undertook a series of complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface and air warfare including exercises against asymmetric threats.

Major exercises included surface firings, complex anti-air shoots, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises with Indian Navy submarines, air defence exercises against fighters, extensive operations of ship-borne helicopters, and seamanship evolutions including fueling from Indian Navy tankers.

The sea phase culminated with a closing ceremony held in a unique manner, wherein all 35 participating units arrived at anchorage off Visakhapatnam and the commanding officers assembled onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for discussions.

The closing ceremony included a debrief about the operational aspects of the sea phase and enabled all participating navies to interact, exchange views and enhance mutual understanding and interoperability by sharing experiences and best practices.

This spectacular show commenced on February 19 with the participation of 50 countries.

The 11th edition of the exercise was held in Vizag city in 2022 under Eastern Naval Command with the theme Camaraderie-Cohesion Collaboration.

Milan is a biennial multinational naval exercise that started in 1995 with the participation of four foreign countries - Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand - in consonance with India’s Look East policy.

The exercise flourished under the aegis of the Andaman and Nicobar command till its 10th edition but with the growing stature of the exercise and participation of more countries, Visakhapatnam was chosen for the subsequent phases of this multilateral naval exercises.