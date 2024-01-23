Mesram clan Adivasis begin padayatra to fetch Gangajal for Abhishekam on ‘naga’ god Nagoba

ADILABAD: Mesram clan Adivasis have begun their traditional padayatra barefoot for a distance of 150km to River Godavari from Keslapur temple in Indravelli to fetch sacred water for Abhishekam on the serpentine god Nagoba on February 9.

The water would be collected in a Kalasham. The participants would follow various rituals during the padayatra.

The male members participating in the yatra wear only white robes and carry their own luggage. Elderly adivasi Daderao, the ‘Pardan’ carrying a traditional stick, will lead the padayatra.

Elderly persons, teenagers and youths form the padayatra after performing special pujas at the sacred ‘Govvad’, where they keep their deities and other ritual-related items on January 21.

The participants form a line and walk, with their night stays at designated places on the village outskirts on their way to Godavari river.

The padayatra will pass through Indravelli, Narnoor, Jainoor, Sirpur(U) and Jannaram. The participants trek the hillocks, walk through the hard terrain and travel through dense forests.

A team of 180 Mesram Adivasis may reach the Godavari on January 28 and start the return journey soon after collecting sacred water in Kalasham.

They would reach Indravelli on Feb 4, start their journey towards the Keslapur temple the same day and stay under a banyan tree till February 9.

These Adivasis would perform special pujas and enter the Nagoba temple the same day and perform Maha puja till late in the night on February 9. They would participate in various rituals.

The state government will organise a Darbhar at the temple on February 12. Mesram clan Adivasis from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha would also take part in the event.