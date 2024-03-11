Meerpet police saves man attempting suicide

Meerpet Police saved the life of a man who attempted suicide by hanging. The 45-year old Ellapally Jagan 45, a resident of Badang Pet, made a distress call to 100 and told the police about his intention to commit suicide by hanging.Upon receiving the distress call, constables Surya Narayana, Ramawat Ravi, Nagaraju, and Home Guard Narasimha swiftly responded."We got a call at 01:00 am from a person who said he intends to commit suicide. When we called back, he did not pick the phone. We conducted an extensive search along the streets of Badangpet, to get Jagan's whereabouts and simultaneously, alerted fellow officers in the area to assist in the search. Finally, a person could identify Jagan through his WhatsApp profile picture and guided us to reach his home," Sub Inspector Surya Narayana told Deccan Chronicle.Upon arrival, we found Jagan in unconscious state but still having pulse. Without any delay, he was given CPR and he regained consciousness. He was immeduately shifted to the hospital, added the constable.Jagan lives with his mother in Badangpet attempted suicide allegedly due to disputes with his wife. Additionally, he had suffered financial losses in his business adding more distress.His health condition is said to be stable and the family members thanked Meerpet police for timely intervention.