Medicover Launches Family Dental Packages

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Oral Health Day, Medicover Hospitals organized a special dental health awareness program at Medicover Hospital Hitech City unit in Hyderabad.

Under the theme “Smile Brighter This Summer,” special dental packages for families were launched, along with a free dental check-up initiative for senior citizens. The program was inaugurated by chief guests Nabha Natesh, Raja Ravindra, along with Dr. A. Sharath Reddy, Executive Director & Senior Interventional Cardiologist, and P. Hari Krishna, Executive Director, Medicover Hospitals India.

On this occasion, Medicover Hospitals announced a free dental check-up facility for senior citizens until April 15. As part of the Summer Special Family Dental Package, family members will receive dental consultation, digital OPG X-ray facility, and 30% discount on all dental treatments. The package has been made available at a special discounted price of Rs.1,999/-, and the offer will remain valid until June 30.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. C. Sharath Babu, Prosthodontist and Implantologist, said that oral health plays a vital role in overall body health, and many diseases can be prevented early through proper care of teeth and gums. He emphasized that maintaining proper oral hygiene is especially important during the summer season.