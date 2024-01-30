Medical Shops in Nizamabad, Nalgonda Raided

Hyderabad: The state Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Monday raided medical shops and clinics in Nalgonda and Nizamabad districts and seized drugs and other substances that they were not authorized to sell.

At a quack’s clinic in Miryalguda, the DCA seized stocks of ‘Fair and Bright Cream’ for “improving skin colour.” The DCA said it was a drug under the rules. It contained chemicals like tretinoin and mometasone furoate.

In a separate raid at Kaldurthy of Nizamabad district, the DCA seized drugs worth Rs 50,000 at a clinic run by one Samaresh Halder who claimed to be a rural medical practitioner He did not have the licence to stock medicines for sale.

DCA officials seized 52 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, antihypertensives, and analgesics, V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA, said in a press release. DCA officers sent samples of the drugs collected during the raids for analysis.

Wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to unqualified persons and those without the relevant licence were punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the DCA said. They should ensure that the recipients hold a valid drug license.

Kamalasan Reddy said the DCA issues drug licences for the stocking and selling of medicines. Violation of the rule could lead to five years imprisonment.