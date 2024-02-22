Medaram Jatara: Saralamma's arrival heralds festivities

The idol of tribal goddess Saralamma (the daughter of Sammakka), ceremoniously draped in red cloth, was placed by temple priests on a Gaddelu (sacred platform) in Medaram, marking the beginning of the four-day Jatara in Mulugu district on Wednesday.The head priests from Kannepalli temple, Kaka Saraiah and Kaka Kiran, led the procession of Saralamma to Medaram after conducting special prayers earlier in the day.The procession, which included the goddess Saralamma, Pagididda Raju (Sammakka's husband), and Govinda Raju (Saralamma's husband), saw the deities being brought to Medaram with vibrant tribal rituals. The priests of Pagididdha Raju temple, led by Siddaboina Jagga Rao, started a procession from Punugondla, covering over 80 kilometres on foot, to bring Pagididdha Raju to Medaram on Wednesday. Similarly, Govinda Raju was brought from Kondai village of Thadvai Mandal. On Tuesday, the Poleboina Adivasis transported Jampanna (the son of Sammakka) to Medaram in a ritualistic procession.The temple authorities prepared for the deities' arrival, decorating the Gaddelu with silk and flowers, setting a sacred scene for the devotees' darshan.The highlight of the Jatara, the arrival of goddess Sammakka from Chilukalagutta, is eagerly awaited and scheduled for Thursday, February 22.Mulugu superintendent of police Shabarish has put security measures in place, as the festival will attract a large influx of both tribal and non-tribal devotees.