May 9: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather



Max – 36.8

Min – 21.9

RH – 47 %

Rainfall – Nil

Generally cloudy sky. Lite rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 25. degrees Celsius respectively.





Namaz timing

29 Shawwal

1445 H: uh

Fajar: 4:40 am

Zohar: 12:22 pm

Asar: 4: 39 pm

Magrib: 6:44 pm

Isha: 7:56 pm





Sunrise TOMORROW –

5:45 am

Sunset TODAY –6:38 PM

MOONRISE – 6:27 am

MOONSET – 8:05 pm