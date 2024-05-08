May 9: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather
Max – 36.8
Min – 21.9
RH – 47 %
Rainfall – Nil
Generally cloudy sky. Lite rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 25. degrees Celsius respectively.
Namaz timing
29 Shawwal
1445 H: uh
Fajar: 4:40 am
Zohar: 12:22 pm
Asar: 4: 39 pm
Magrib: 6:44 pm
Isha: 7:56 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW –
5:45 am
Sunset TODAY –6:38 PM
MOONRISE – 6:27 am
MOONSET – 8:05 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
