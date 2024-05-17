May 17: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 35.6° C
Min – 26.7° C
RH – 96%
Rainfall - 065.5 mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain / thundershowers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 28°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
17th May 2024
8th Zeeqad
Wednesday
1445 H:
Fajar: 04:36 am
Zohar: 12:22 pm
Asar: 04:42 pm
Magrib: 06:47 pm
Isha: 08:00 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05:43 am
Sunset TODAY – 06:41 pm
MOONSET – 01:43 am
MOONRISE – 01:41 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story