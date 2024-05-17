May 17: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings



Weather:



Max – 35.6° C

Min – 26.7° C

RH – 96%

Rainfall - 065.5 mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain / thundershowers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 28°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

17th May 2024

8th Zeeqad

Wednesday

1445 H:

Fajar: 04:36 am

Zohar: 12:22 pm

Asar: 04:42 pm

Magrib: 06:47 pm

Isha: 08:00 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05:43 am

Sunset TODAY – 06:41 pm

MOONSET – 01:43 am

MOONRISE – 01:41 pm