May 10: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 37.0° C
Min – 26.6° C
RH – 46%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky with light rain to thundershowers likely to occur in evening/night in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 27°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
10th May 2024
1st Zeeqad
Friday
1445 H:
Fajar: 04:39 am
Zohar: 12:22 pm
Asar: 04:40 pm
Magrib: 06:44 pm
Isha: 07:57 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05:45 am
Sunset TODAY – 06:39 pm
MOONSET – 09:08 pm
MOONRISE – 07:21 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
