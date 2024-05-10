May 10: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings



Weather:



Max – 37.0° C

Min – 26.6° C

RH – 46%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky with light rain to thundershowers likely to occur in evening/night in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 27°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

10th May 2024

1st Zeeqad

Friday

1445 H:

Fajar: 04:39 am

Zohar: 12:22 pm

Asar: 04:40 pm

Magrib: 06:44 pm

Isha: 07:57 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05:45 am

Sunset TODAY – 06:39 pm

MOONSET – 09:08 pm

MOONRISE – 07:21 am