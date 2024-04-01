Massive fire in Mahadevpur forest of Bhupalpally



Commuters passing through the national highway of Mahadevpur mandal to Kaleshwaram and Bhupalpally facing difficulties as the smoke from forest fire has engulfed the entire area.



Alerted by the local residents, Forest department officials rushed to the spot and are trying hard to put off the fire. The firefighting operation is continuing since Sunday night.



The officials suspect that unextinguished cigarette butts thrown by miscreants triggered the fire.

Hundreds of trees were gutted in the massive fire occurred in the Mahadevpur forest region of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The fire spread to vast areas swiftly due to the dry leaves and twigs spread over the forest area, posing threat to wild life.