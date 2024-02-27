Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Massive fire breaks out at a building in Visakhapatnam

In Other News
DC Correspondent
27 Feb 2024 4:58 AM GMT
Massive fire breaks out at a building in Visakhapatnam
x
A massive fire broke out in a Aakash - Byju 's Educational in Visakhapatnam's Gajuwaka (X.com)
Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out in a Aakash - Byju 's Educational in Visakhapatnam's Gajuwaka on Tuesday morning. No casualty has been reported. But several computers, furntuure and other study materials were completely gutted. Firefighters are trying to douse the fire.

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause for mishap. Further details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
fire accident fire mishap 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X