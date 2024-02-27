Massive fire breaks out at a building in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out in a Aakash - Byju 's Educational in Visakhapatnam's Gajuwaka on Tuesday morning. No casualty has been reported. But several computers, furntuure and other study materials were completely gutted. Firefighters are trying to douse the fire.
Short circuit is suspected to be the cause for mishap. Further details are awaited.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
