Manvi Madhu Kashyap becomes India's first transwoman SI

Manvi Madhu Kashyap, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, has become the country's first transgender SI. Three other transgender individuals, including two trans men and one trans woman, have been appointed as sub-inspectors.

The results of Bihar police SI exam were declared on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, Madhu Kashyap said that she had struggled a lot but now it's worth it.

"Other institutes have denied me admission saying that the atmosphere there will get bad. I wanted education but I was not getting it but when I came to this institute, life turned good," she said.

She also said that her family had been of great support to her in achieving the endeavor.