Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Manvi Madhu Kashyap becomes India's first transwoman SI

In Other News
DC Web Desk
10 July 2024 2:56 PM GMT
Speaking to media, Madhu Kashyap said that she had struggled a lot but now it's worth it
Manvi Madhu Kashyap becomes Indias first transwoman SI
x
Manvi Madhu Kashyap — ANI

Manvi Madhu Kashyap, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, has become the country's first transgender SI. Three other transgender individuals, including two trans men and one trans woman, have been appointed as sub-inspectors.

The results of Bihar police SI exam were declared on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, Madhu Kashyap said that she had struggled a lot but now it's worth it.

"Other institutes have denied me admission saying that the atmosphere there will get bad. I wanted education but I was not getting it but when I came to this institute, life turned good," she said.

She also said that her family had been of great support to her in achieving the endeavor.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
manvi madhu kashyap india's first transgender woman SI 
Rest of India Bihar 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick