Malaysia Airlines to Resume Direct Flights from Kolkata

KOLKATA: Malaysia Airlines will resume it's direct flight service between Kuala Lumpur and Kolkata from December 2 this year. This will bring the airline’s direct connectivity to India to 10 destinations, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Trivandrum and Ahmedabad.

The airline will operate five weekly flights on this route, operated by the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. This strategic move follows Amritsar's successful commencement of daily operations last month, reflecting Malaysia Airlines' commitment to strengthening its presence in one of its leading international markets.

With the recommencement of this flight and the increased flight frequencies from Amritsar, the airline now offers an impressive 76 weekly flights between India and Malaysia.

Malaysia Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer of Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said, “We are delighted to recommence direct flights to Kolkata, marking a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to offer enhanced connectivity for travellers between Malaysia and India. India is a key market for us, and by continually enhancing our network and increasing frequencies, we aim to deliver exceptional travel experiences, complemented by Malaysia Airlines’ renowned hospitality.”