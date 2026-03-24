Skip Strong Perfumes, Noise To Avoid Bee Attacks In Ajanta Caves: Official

Chhattapati Sambhajinagar : After a spate of honey bee attacks near the world-famous Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra, the forest department has appealed to visitors to avoid loud noises and strong perfumes that attract the insects and announced plans to launch an awareness drive.

The forest department recently surveyed the Ajanta cave area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, covering caves 1 to 26.

Three honeycombs - one near cave 26 and two near cave 10 - were detected. Local representatives of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have been asked to take measures to prevent the combs from expanding and take steps for the bees to move away, a forest official here told PTI on Monday.

After multiple incidents of honey bee attacks on tourists near the cave complex recently, the forest department has decided to take measures to prevent further occurrences.

"We have decided to launch an awareness campaign for tourists visiting the Ajanta cave complex. Visitors are advised not to use strong perfumes, as these attract bees. They should also avoid speaking loudly. To spread the message, banners will be put up in the cave area within the next couple of days," the official said.

"We will also be writing to the ASI office with certain directives, and we expect them to implement the measures to help prevent further honey bee attacks," he added.

The Ajanta Caves were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.