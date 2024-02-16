Maha Kumbhabhishekam begins at Srisailam

Anantapur: Maha Kumbhabhishekam, a long-awaited programme at Srisailam Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika Temple, began with grand fervour on Friday.

The six-day-long programme is to perform Poojas and Maha Kumbhabhishekam to the newly renovated centuries-old Shivaji Gopuram of the temple.

Known as the Shivaji Gopuram, it had been built by Maratha King Shivaji. It suffered damage when lightning struck it two years ago. Temple authorities built a new Shivaji Gopuram last year. However, the Kalasa Sthapana had not been done.

On Friday, Srisaila Jagadguru Peetadhipathi Sri Chenna Siddarama initiated the Maha Kumbhabhishekam, accompanied by Panditharadhya Shivacharya Mahaswamy and other temple priests.

Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, temple trust chairman Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy and executive officer D. Peddiraju were present.

The Maha Kumbhabhishekam will culminate on February 21.