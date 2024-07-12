Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar: A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. There are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said. The earthquake hit the north Kashmir district at 12.26 pm.

According to the officials, the earthquake struck at a latitude of 34.32 degrees north and a longitude of 74.41 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.