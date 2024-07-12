Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits J-K's Baramulla

In Other News
PTI
12 July 2024 9:08 AM GMT
There are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said. The earthquake hit the north Kashmir district at 12.26 pm
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Vijayapura district, with its epicenter located 4.3 kilometers southeast of Ukumanal village in the Hegadihal gram panchayat of Vijayapura Taluk. Representational Image/DC
x
According to the officials, the earthquake struck at a latitude of 34.32 degrees north and a longitude of 74.41 degrees east at a depth of 5 km. — Representational Image/DC

Srinagar: A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. There are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said. The earthquake hit the north Kashmir district at 12.26 pm.

According to the officials, the earthquake struck at a latitude of 34.32 degrees north and a longitude of 74.41 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

( Source : PTI )
4.2 magnitude earthquake baramulla 
Rest of India Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick