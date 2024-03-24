Liquor shops shut for Holi in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: In view of Kama Dahanam and Holi festival, liquor shops were closed in Nizamabad district on Sunday evening. The toddy shops, toddy depots, wine shops, bars and clubs will be closed from 6 pm on March 24 to 6 am on March 26. Nizamabad commissioner of police Kalmeshwar Shinganevar issued orders in this regard. He said that violators would be punished under Section 188 of IPC. He also directed all station house officers to take necessary action in this regard.