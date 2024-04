Most parts of the Coastal and North Karnataka region received rain on Friday and Saturday.

Officials said that Nithin Poojary of Palakda village died due to a lightning strike in Kanthavara village of Udupi district on Saturday at 5 am. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Mahesh died due to lightning while returning home in Narona village of Aland Taluk on Saturday afternoon.

In Udupi district, rain also partially damaged 10 houses in Kundapura Taluk. Two houses in Nitte village of Karkala Taluk were partially damaged due to lightning.

IMD has forecasted thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with wind speeds reaching 30-40 Kmph likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka on April 20 and 21.