Hyderabad: The leopard, which was spotted on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) initially on Saturday, resurfaced at 11:30 pm on Sunday, suggesting it may still be within the premises, particularly near the cargo section.

Forest officials responded by deploying an additional cage on Monday, adding to the two existing ones. Three CCTV cameras are now monitoring the area, with an animal rescue team and vehicle on standby.

According to an official from the forest department, "The leopard remains inside the premises. It would need to scale a seven-foot wall to exit the airport area, and there are no signs of it doing so."

Another official pointed to the presence of a small waterbody near the cargo area and suggested that the leopard may be drinking from there and possibly hunting wild boars and rabbits.

With the onset of summer, officials said the absence of rain had made tracking the leopard challenging, as there are no visible paw prints. The vast expanse of land where the leopard was sighted is under constant surveillance via camera traps. Officials said they are trying hard to capture the leopard once leads emerge.

Forest department officials have urged residents near the airport to remain vigilant, particularly during the evening, night, and early morning hours. The leopard was initially spotted between midnight and 3 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, with subsequent camera sightings prompting RGIA personnel to notify forest authorities promptly.

According to RGIA representatives, wildlife management authorities have been informed, and necessary protocols and standard operating procedures are in place, ensuring the situation remains under control.