Leopard scare resurfaces Alipiri route

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has increased vigilance following a leopard sighting on the Tirumala pedestrian route near Alipiri by the forest rangers of Seshachalam, raising safety concerns for devotees trekking to Tirumala. TTD’s staff began patrolling the popular trekking path after receiving alerts from local forest officials about the new big cat’s sighting.

Forest authorities have, however, assured that there is no immediate threat. They explained that the presence of the leopard is due to the abundance of prey animals in areas such as the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple up to the Seventh Mile and Gali Gopuram. “The cameras recorded the leopard’s movements confined to the forest, with no indication of trespassing onto the pedestrian route itself,” a forest official said. Nonetheless, the TTD has urged devotees to exercise caution, recommending trekking in groups and keeping a close watch on children during the pilgrimage. As a precautionary measure, the TTD has intensified patrolling until the perceived threat subsides.