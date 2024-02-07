Leopard Hit by Vehicle on NH 44, Shifted to Tirupati Zoo

Anantapur: A leopard has suffered serious injuries when an unidentified vehicle hit it on national highway 44 near Penukonda in Satya Sai district during the wee hours of Tuesday.

After being injured, the injured could not move. The driver of the vehicle, which hit the wild animal, fled from the spot along with his vehicle. Locals alerted the forest department about the injured leopard.

Teams of forest department and police rushed to the highway. They closed one side of the road till the injured wildcat was shifted to the local animal husbandry hospital.

The leopard is a male aged about six years. It has suffered an injury on the neck and right side of pelvis and is unable to move. The animal is, however, breathing normally.

Satya Sai district forest officer (DFO) Ravindranath Reddy told DC that they have shifted the leopard to the hospital. Veterinary doctors have advised scanning and other tests. They have shifted the animal to Tirupati zoo for further treatment.

The DFO hoped the leopard would recover following treatment at the zoo.