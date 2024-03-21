Top
Leopard found dead in Adoni mandal

DC Correspondent
20 March 2024 6:40 PM GMT
A leopard spotted by a trap camera near the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple along the Alipiri pedestrian route. (DC)
A representational image (Image: DC)

Kurnool: Concern is rising in Adoni mandal after a second leopard was found dead near Salakala Konda village on Wednesday. Farmers working near the forest lands discovered the lifeless big cat and alerted forest officials. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

This is the second leopard death reported in the region recently, according to former sarpanch Mallikarjuna Rao. The incident drew hundreds of villagers from nearby areas. Locals expressed concern about the lack of sufficient safety measures implemented by officials, given the presence of leopards in the forests.


