Leopard continues to stay on RGIA premises

Prathyush Nallella
30 April 2024 6:51 PM GMT
Leopard continues to stay on RGIA premises
Hyderabad: The leopard that entered the Shamshabad airport premises past midnight on Sunday could not be captured in camera traps on Monday. The cameras have been set up by the forest department.

According to a forest divisional officer, no visual of the leopard was captured on the trap cameras on Monday night. They have set up 5 cages to trap the leopard. An additional 15 cameras have been installed at strategic locations in the 1,900-acre space.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
